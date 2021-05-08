Brokerages Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.65 Million

Analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will post sales of $102.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.30 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $45.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $353.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $398.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

PVAC stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $259.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 507,339 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 96,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

