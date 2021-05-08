Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Kevin W. Mooney Sells 3,871 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $259,627.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,176.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $67.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 142.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

