Cormark Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.46 per share for the year.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in B2Gold by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 585,573 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in B2Gold by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in B2Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.