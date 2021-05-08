Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $328,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,300,943.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matson stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $79.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

