Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $328,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,300,943.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Matson stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $79.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.99.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Matson Company Profile
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
