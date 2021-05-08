Scott A. Meden Sells 7,000 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE JWN opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

