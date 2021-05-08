CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of CF opened at $55.10 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

