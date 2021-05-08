Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 9,900 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $1,586,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,824,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,068 shares of company stock valued at $25,045,262 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

