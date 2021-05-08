Canaccord Genuity Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DREUF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

