Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Newmont by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

