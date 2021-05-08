Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.48% of Akoustis Technologies worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,819,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

AKTS stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $463.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The company’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

