Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 24,426.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,146,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.48 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,088 shares of company stock worth $5,500,331 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

