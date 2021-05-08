Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,719 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $479,404,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.09.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $285.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 148.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

