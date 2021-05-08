Research Analysts Set Expectations for iBio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iBio in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,005.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of IBIO opened at $1.61 on Thursday. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iBio by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,575,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126,946 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 931.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 280,517 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

