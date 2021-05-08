JustInvest LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $157.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.48%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,848 shares of company stock worth $6,743,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.