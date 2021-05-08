NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 18,900 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $71.10 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NHI. Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

