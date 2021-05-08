Crown (NYSE:CCK) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.98

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.98 and last traded at $111.98, with a volume of 2104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

