Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

WYNN opened at $126.29 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.98.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

