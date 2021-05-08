JustInvest LLC Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

