US Bancorp DE Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 27,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,818,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,029,000.

SMMD opened at $65.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87.

