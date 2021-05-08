JustInvest LLC Increases Position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 79,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

