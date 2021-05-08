JustInvest LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

ACGL opened at $40.79 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

