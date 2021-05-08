US Bancorp DE Has $8.38 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.