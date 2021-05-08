JustInvest LLC Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. US Bancorp DE raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 30.8% in the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.3% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,088.8% in the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,960 shares of company stock worth $55,041,604. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $562.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $520.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.27 and a 52 week high of $564.00. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

