US Bancorp DE Buys 8,885 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Masco worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MAS shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Masco stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. Masco Co. has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,855 shares of company stock worth $5,140,557. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

