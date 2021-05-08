US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $191.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.93. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $128.33 and a 12-month high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

