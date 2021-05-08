US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,032,000 after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Equinix by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Equinix by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Equinix by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.21.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $713.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $693.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $706.08. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 139.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.38, for a total value of $1,222,161.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,752.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

