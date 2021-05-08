US Bancorp DE Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 15.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fox Factory by 5.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 11.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

