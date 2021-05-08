Heather L. Cohen Sells 4,617 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $655,198.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $143.65 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,591.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CONMED by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

