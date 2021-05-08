Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 694 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.25% of Source Capital worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SOR opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

