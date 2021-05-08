Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

RACE stock opened at $200.50 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $150.97 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Several research firms have commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

