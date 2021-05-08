Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300,748 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

NYSE ED opened at $78.09 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.