Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $188.62, but opened at $198.83. Heska shares last traded at $202.19, with a volume of 1,168 shares trading hands.

The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Heska by 138.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.65.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

