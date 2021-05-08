Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.