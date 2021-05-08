DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,094 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.