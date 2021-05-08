DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 43 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after buying an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after buying an additional 90,008 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after buying an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS opened at $370.89 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.54. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.