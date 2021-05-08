DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $122.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

