The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in The Hershey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $168.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $170.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.