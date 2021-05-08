Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Lear worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Lear by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

LEA stock opened at $195.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 110.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.07. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $87.76 and a 12-month high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

