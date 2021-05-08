J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $2,487,583 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

