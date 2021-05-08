J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Phillips 66 by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $86.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.