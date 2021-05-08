Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 21,719 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 117.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average is $127.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $140.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

