Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.16 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

