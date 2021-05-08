State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,977 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $251.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.60 and a 1 year high of $252.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

