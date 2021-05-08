Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $655,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 5,875 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $774,383.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

