Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 474 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.12% of California Water Service Group worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.23%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,761 shares of company stock worth $100,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

