Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Synopsys by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after purchasing an additional 245,530 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.57 and its 200-day moving average is $246.69. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

