Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,074 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,358,000 after buying an additional 2,017,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,612,000 after buying an additional 1,018,393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,290,000 after buying an additional 1,024,658 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,407,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,458,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 404,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $44.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.