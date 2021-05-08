Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,815 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

