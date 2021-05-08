Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

