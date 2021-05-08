Cwm LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

